PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man was taken into custody early Monday morning after he reportedly broke into a 35-year-old woman’s apartment and hopped into bed with her, all while naked, according to a police report.

Officers were called to Miller Avenue just after midnight after receiving a report regarding a disturbance.

The police report states that when the officers arrived, the woman who lived there told them she was sleeping when she felt someone get into bed with and put their arm around her.

The woman told the officers she knew it wasn’t her boyfriend because he was in the basement, according to police, and when she flipped around, she realized a naked stranger was lying next to her.

She yelled at the man, later identified by police as Jason Kendrick, 50, to get out of her apartment.

Kendrick, according to police, left the woman’s apartment and attempted to get into the second-floor apartment, where her brother lives.

Police said the woman’s brother then chased Kendrick out of the house and into his own residence down the street.

Officers paid Kendrick a visit after speaking with the woman and found him sitting naked on his couch, according to police. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for a mental evaluation.

Kendrick has been charged with breaking and entering.