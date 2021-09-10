Police nab suspect in deadly Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Providence late last month.

Andrew Mangru, 22, was taken into custody Friday morning on Prairie Avenue.

Police had identified him as the suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla.

Detectives learned Bonilla had gone to see a woman on Harwol Court and was in the car with her when Mangru, whom police described as “her ex-boyfriend or a man who has a child in common with her,” approached them.

Police believe Mangru was upset by the woman being in the car with Bonilla, and after she got out and exchanged words with him, he allegedly took out a gun and shot Bonilla through the window.

Bonilla drove off after being shot and eventually hit a guardrail outside a convenience store on Branch Avenue.

At the same time, police said Mangru took the woman inside the house an assaulted her until he was forced out by others who came to her aid.

After Mangru ran off, police said the group went out looking for Bonilla and eventually found him dead in his car.

Mangru is being held pending his arraignment, according to police.

The deadly shooting was one of two in Providence that happened within about 20 minutes of each other.