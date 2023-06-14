PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, 12 News has learned.

Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin confirms that officers found 19-year-old Kevin Giron at an apartment on Union Avenue Wednesday.

Giron is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Juan Carlos Morales at John Donigan Memorial Park Saturday night.

Officers surrounded a home on Hudson Street with their guns drawn Monday afternoon upon learning Giron might be inside. But the suspect was nowhere to be found, and the search continued into the week.

This is a breaking new story and will be updated as more information is provided.