Police: Motorcyclist faces DUI charges after multi-car crash on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A motorcyclist faces DUI charges after being involved in a multi-car crash on I-95 in Providence late Thursday night, according to police.

R.I State Police and fire crews responded to I-95 South near exit 21 leading to Route 6 around 10:30 p.m.

A black sedan, a white SUV and a motorcycle were also involved in the crash.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @RIStatePolice: Motorcyclist hurt his leg, is charged with DUI after crash on I-95 South in Providence last night @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Q0Lwjvfkaq — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) July 26, 2019

Police told Eyewitness News the motorcyclist suffered a minor injury to his leg. Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist or any other occupants of the other vehicles involved.

No other injuries were reported according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

