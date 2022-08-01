PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A nurse at The Miriam Hospital was arrested Sunday for bringing a gun to work with her, according to Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

Lalayna Grilley, 38, was taken into custody after Lapatin said a security guard found the firearm in the emergency room.

Grilley wasn’t present when the gun was found, according to Lapatin. She’s since been charged with possession of a firearm without a license.

Lifespan confirmed to 12 News that Grilley has since been terminated for violating company policy.