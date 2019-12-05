Breaking News
Investigation underway in Hamden may be connected to missing Ansonia girl

Police may seek to shutter Providence strip club, citing drugs, prostitution

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of Wild Zebra Gentlemen’s Club may be in jeopardy.

According to a Providence police incident report, detectives conducted a months-long investigation at the Wild Zebra for prostitution and drug activity.

The owners of the Allens Avenue strip club Wednesday were called before the Providence Board of Licenses for a show cause hearing in connection with separate incidences that police said occurred at the club last spring.

The hearing was continued until Jan. 8. Until then, the club can stay open, however, the board ordered the club to continue with Providence police details and prohibited the use of the back room in which the drugs and prostitution were allegedly occurring.

Eyewitness News spoke with Maj. David Lapatin, who said the department will likely ask the board to revoke the club’s license.

During Wednesday’s meeting, an attorney for the club said the owners are going to fight efforts to shut the business down and plans to call several witnesses at the show cause hearing in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com