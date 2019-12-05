Police may seek to shutter Providence strip club, citing drugs, prostitution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The future of Wild Zebra Gentlemen’s Club may be in jeopardy.

According to a Providence police incident report, detectives conducted a months-long investigation at the Wild Zebra for prostitution and drug activity.

The owners of the Allens Avenue strip club Wednesday were called before the Providence Board of Licenses for a show cause hearing in connection with separate incidences that police said occurred at the club last spring.

The hearing was continued until Jan. 8. Until then, the club can stay open, however, the board ordered the club to continue with Providence police details and prohibited the use of the back room in which the drugs and prostitution were allegedly occurring.

Eyewitness News spoke with Maj. David Lapatin, who said the department will likely ask the board to revoke the club’s license.

During Wednesday’s meeting, an attorney for the club said the owners are going to fight efforts to shut the business down and plans to call several witnesses at the show cause hearing in January.