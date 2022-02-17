EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California man is facing more than a dozen firearms charges after a traffic stop ended with him jumping off of the Washington Bridge Wednesday night.

East Providence Police Chief Christopher Francesconi said it all started when detectives began surveilling 28-year-old Joseph Darosa as part of an ongoing gun trafficking investigation.

The chief said detectives watched as Darosa left an East Providence home and got into a waiting car with a large suitcase.

Detectives followed the car and pulled it over on I-195 West along the Washington Bridge, according to Francesconi.

Joseph Darosa and guns seized (Photos: East Providence Police Department)

As soon as the driver parked, the chief said Darosa hopped out of the passenger’s side then jumped over the railing and into the water.

Darosa’s escape led to a multi-agency manhunt in an attempt not only to arrest him, but also to rescue him from the frigid water.

After searching for nearly an hour, Francesconi said officers found Darosa in a marshy area along the East Providence shoreline. He was removed from the water and taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Francesconi said it was a miracle Darosa survived the jump and didn’t succumb to hypothermia.

Back on the bridge, detectives quickly realized the driver of the car worked for Lyft and didn’t know why Darosa jumped nor what he had in the suitcase, according to the chief.

Francesconi said detectives found 13 handguns and a rifle inside the suitcase, of which four were reported stolen out of Texas and one had an obliterated serial number.

(Story continues below video.)

Darosa was charged with 14 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence, 13 counts of possessing a pistol without a license, four counts of possessing a stolen firearm, and one count of altering marks of identification on a firearm.

He also faces one count each of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing police.

Francesconi said Darosa has since been released from the hospital and is now back in police custody.