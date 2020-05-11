Police: Man who escaped custody at RI Hospital arrested in Puerto Rico

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have apprehended a man who escaped custody while receiving treatment at Rhode Island Hospital back in January, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

David Marroquin, 19, was arrested Monday after Rhode Island State Police’s Violent Fugitive Task Force spent months tracking him down.

Police learned Marroquin may have fled the country and later received intel that he was living in Puerto Rico, where he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

Marroquin had been arrested on Jan. 28 in connection with a breaking and entering that occurred earlier in the week. Police said Marroquin was complaining of injuries after his arrest, so he was brought to Rhode Island Hospital to be evaluated.

He managed to escape while being put back into a cruiser outside of the hospital, police said.

Marroquin is currently awaiting extradition to Rhode Island to face a series of charges including breaking and entering, committing a crime of violence while in possession of a weapon, and escape.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also looking to charge Marroquin with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.