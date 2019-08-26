Police: Man who died in murder-suicide had criminal history

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Providence are still investigating how a man with a history of criminal domestic violence was able to access a handgun used in what they call a murder-suicide on his estranged wife and himself Saturday.

Deputy Chief Thomas Verdi said that Oscar Hudson, 50, shot and killed his estranged wife, Berta, 48, on Charles Street around 3 p.m.

Police investigating murder-suicide on Charles Street in Providence on Saturday.

“After he shot and killed her, he fled into a house on Charles Street. We spent well over an hour trying to make contact with him to no avail,” Verdi said. “At the appropriate time we made entry into the apartment and special response unit found him dead on the 3rd floor.”

A memorial continues to grow outside the Providence home where 48yo Berta Hudson was killed by her estranged husband over the weekend. Meantime, new details emerge about his history of domestic violence. Details all morning on @wpri12. #wpri pic.twitter.com/pMuzfSM8Nt — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) August 26, 2019

According to court documents obtained by Eyewitness News, Berta Hudson filed for divorce in December of 2018. Oscar Hudson was arrested four months later, in April, and charged with domestic violence.

Documents on Oscar Hudson’s criminal history.

On July 17, 2019, Hudson was convicted on the misdemeanor offense and a restraining order was then enacted and in place at the time of Saturday’s murder.

Rhode Island updated its gun laws in relation to domestic violence offenders two years ago, prohibiting anyone who has been convicted of, or plead no contest to, a domestic violence felony offense from purchasing, owning, carrying, transporting or having any firearms in their possession. The laws also apply to those convicted of specified misdemeanor domestic violence offenses.

Tonya Harris, Executive Director of Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence issued a statement Sunday on the tragic incident.

It reads in part, “We send our deepest condolences to Berta’s family members and friends, as well as the Providence community, now

facing heartache and this tragic loss of life. Berta’s loved ones will forever be affected by this tragedy involving gun violence….Berta’s family, friends, and the community deserve to know: How did Oscar have access to a firearm, despite having a domestic violence history? This murder is the fourth domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island this year. Domestic violence robs our fellow Rhode Islanders of their peace and safety, and we must reject this abuse as a community,” she added.

Officials said the murder is the fourth domestic violence homicide in Rhode Island in 2019 and it is the 10th homicide in Providence this year.