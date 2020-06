PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a man they believe spray-painted swastikas on several graves at Providence College Monday evening.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi tells Eyewitness News that after defacing the grave stones, the man attempted to set the grass on fire.

Verdi said the man also assaulted a campus security guard that tried to confront him before running off.

The man is believed to be Hispanic, in his 20s and was shirtless during the incident.