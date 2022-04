PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police arrested a man for an attempted kidnapping in the city on Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Plainfield Street and Rye Street.

Commander Thomas Verdi told 12 News, witnesses said the suspect approached a group of kids who were selling candy and tried to pull a 13-year-old boy into his vehicle.

Hector Larios, 25, was arrested on enticement and assault charges, according to police.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.