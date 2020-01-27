Police: Man threatened to stab woman’s dog before robbing her

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are looking for the man who they say robbed a woman after threatening to stab her dog in Providence.

The woman told officers she was walking across the parking lot of the Home Depot on Charles Street Sunday night when she was approached by a man who she knows by the name William.

Police said William pulled out a red pocket knife and threatened to stab the woman’s dog if he didn’t give him money.

The woman handed William $15 before he ran off in the direction of Admiral Street, police said.

The woman described William as a white man who was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a tan baseball cap. She also said he had a short, gray beard.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.