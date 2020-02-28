Live Now
Police: Man stole large amount of cash from East Providence pet store

Photos: East Providence Police Department/RI Most Wanted

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are looking for a man suspected of stealing money from Rumford Pet Center.

According to police, the suspect walked into the Warren Avenue business around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. After wandering around for a while, police said the suspect went into the back office, grabbed a large amount of cash from an unlocked safe, then walked out of the store.

The suspect is described as an African-American man in his mid- to late 40s who stands about 5-foot-10 and has a medium build. He was wearing glasses, a blue hooded Champion jacket, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Matthew McNulty at (401) 435-7600.

