Police: Man stole bakery truck, crashed into 6-10 construction site

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say a Providence man stole a Calise Bakery delivery truck early Thursday morning, setting off a chain of events that included multiple crashes, assaults, and the attempted theft of another vehicle.

Nicholas Brown, 29, allegedly took the truck from the company’s Niantic Avenue facility and drove down Route 10 North, where he sideswiped a vehicle near the Union Avenue off-ramp, according to police.

Instead of stopping, police said Brown continued driving and eventually exited Route 10 using the Westminster Street off-ramp.

At the top of the off-ramp, Brown sideswiped another vehicle, police said, causing the driver to veer off the road and crash into a utility pole.

Brown, according to police, continued down Westminster before losing control of the truck, striking the curb, crashing through a chain-link fence at the 6-10 interchange construction site and hitting a parked excavator.

Soon after the crash, police said two construction workers approached the truck to check on Brown, who hopped out and sprayed them with a fire extinguisher.

Brown then tried to steal a vehicle parked at the construction site, but police said he was unable to do so because the construction workers and the driver of one of the vehicles he hit had caught up with him.

Police said Brown assaulted one of the victims, but they were able to restrain him until a trooper working detail at the construction site could arrest him.

Brown is charged with three counts of simple assault, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, and single counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

At his arraignment, Brown was ordered held as a bail violator on charges stemming from a previous incident.