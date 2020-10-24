Police: Man steals car with 2-month-old baby in back seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 2-month-old baby is back with its mother after a man stole their car Saturday afternoon.

Providence police said the mother was inside the Cumberland Farms on Branch Avenue around 1:30 p.m. when the suspect jumped into the running car and drove off.

The child was later found a short distance away in the parking lot of Compass Self Storage on Branch Avenue.

Manager Winton Harris III said the baby was cold and had no blankets, but was sleeping. He immediately called police.

“I noticed the package was just sitting there so I went outside and noticed it was a baby,” he said.

12 News has obtained surveillance video showing the moment the man left the baby.

Providence and State Police could be seen driving around nearby Opper Street and the surrounding area around four o’clock. Harris said investigators have the store surveillance and he believes the suspect is in his late thirties.

“It’s upsetting as a father. I’m very happy I was there to help and the child and their mother were able to get back together,” Harris said.

Major Lapatin tells 12 News, the stolen vehicle was later found on the corner of Ledge and Job Streets, a few blocks away. The suspect has not been arrested.

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.

