Police: Man stabbed while trying to stop car theft

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Providence man was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Tuesday night after he was stabbed while trying to prevent his car from being stolen outside a Providence gas station.

According to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News, patrol officers were dispatched around 11:15 p.m. for a well-being check at the Mobil on Valley Street. Upon arrival, police said they found a man who was bleeding and said he had been stabbed.

After calling in a rescue, police spoke with an eyewitness who said a black or blue Honda CRV driven by a female with male passengers pulled into the parking lot while the victim was in the convenience store. It was then one of the men tried to steal the victim’s silver 2008 Honda Accord.

When the victim ran over to try and stop it, the men started assaulting him, according to the report. The victim ran across the street but the suspects chased him down and continued the assault, and police said at one point the victim was stabbed twice.

The suspects then fled with both vehicles. The one who stole the Accord was described in the report only as a man in his 20s wearing a gray crewneck sweatshirt.

Employees of the gas station told police there were active surveillance cameras in the parking lot and the manager would be in on Wednesday to give them access to that footage.