Police: Man stabbed twice while taking trash out in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WRPI) — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed late Wednesday night in Providence, according to Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

Officers responding to Manton and Unit Streets around 11 p.m. say they found a man who had two stab wounds: one to the left side of his chest and the other to his left thigh.

The victim, identified as Juan Fierros, 53, said he was taking his trash out behind his apartment when he was approached by three Hispanic males approximately 18-years-old and all with short hair.

Fierros told police one of the men asked him in Spanish to use his phone while the two other men each pulled out a knife and stabbed him simultaneously before fleeing the area on foot.

According to Fierros, one of the suspects was wearing a black sweatshirt, another was wearing a white “puffy” North Face jacket and he could not describe the third. He said the men wearing the sweatshirt and jacket were the two that stabbed him.

Fierros told police he did not know the suspects and had never seen them before.

Fierros was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment, and police say they could not locate the knives.

