PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was transported to the hospital following a stabbing in Providence Sunday evening.

Police say they have a suspect in custody after the incident outside an Eddy Street gas station just before 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told 12 News a man was stabbed in the neck with a broken beer bottle. A woman claims the victim is her boyfriend and says he was stabbed after being asked for a cigarette.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect or any charges they may be facing.

The incident remains under investigation.