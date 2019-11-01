Police: Man stabbed, robbed near Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a group of suspects who reportedly stabbed and robbed a man in downtown Providence Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. outside the 7-Eleven on Dorrance Street, according to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News.

The victim told police he was attacked by four or five people and stabbed three times. The group then rummaged through his pockets and stole his iPhone.

The incident was captured on Kennedy Plaza’s surveillance system, according to police. Following the initial attack, police said the victim could be seen trying to flee towards Providence City Hall when the suspects knocked him down and stabbed him.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.