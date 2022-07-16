PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A 36-year-old man is recovering after police say he was stabbed several times on Friday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hawkins Street and Branch Avenue near the baseball field, according to police.

12 News was on the scene and captured video of investigators scanning the area for evidence with flashlights.

Police said the suspect, a 36-year-old man, was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay, according to police.