Police: Man stabbed, gunshots reported in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police found a man suffering from stab wounds late Tuesday night as they responded to a report of gunshots in the city’s Silver Lake neighborhood.

Police said they were called to Plainfield Street around 11:45 p.m. and arrived to find drops of blood outside a multi-unit home that led inside and up the stairs to a third-floor apartment.

The victim was found in the bathroom with lacerations to his face, hands and left thigh, according to police. The 20-year-old man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police then spoke to the caller who reported the incident. According to police, that person said they heard approximately two gunshots a few minutes before officers arrived, and they saw a silver hatchback leaving the area in the direction of Cranston.

Police said they canvassed the area but were unable to find any evidence of shots fired or a vehicle matching that description. However, the officers found drops of blood and a black shoe in a nearby parking lot.

The victim later told police he was meeting two men he knew because they were going to give him something when a fight broke out. Police said the victim then became uncooperative and wouldn’t provide any further information.

The incident remains under investigation.