Police: Man sold marijuana, cocaine from his East Providence home

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police charged an East Providence man after finding thousands of dollars worth of marijuana and cocaine inside his home.

Ryan Brasil, 26, was arrested Wednesday after detectives executed a search warrant at his home on Juniper Street.

Brasil’s arrest stems from a two-month-long narcotics investigation, during which detectives learned he was distributing narcotics, according to police.

While searching his home, detectives found roughly 205 grams of cocaine with a street value of $9,000, approximately 4.5 pounds of marijuana with a street value of more than $11,000 and 113 Adderall pills with a street value of $3,000.

Police said they also found more than $6,000 in cash, as well as a Glock model 48 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic pistol and two large capacity 9mm magazines with ammunition.

Brasil is facing a series of drug and firearm charges, including two counts of using a firearm when committing a crime of violence, distribution and manufacturing a controlled substance near a school.

He is currently being held without bail at the ACI pending his next court date.

