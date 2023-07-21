PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the head in Providence Friday night, 12 News has learned.

Detective Captain Roger Aspinall tells 12 News officers responded to a Texas Avenue home after a resident called 911 and told the dispatcher that their roommate had shot someone.

Aspinall said the victim, a 38-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, though Aspinall confirmed he’s still alive.

Investigators believe the victim got into an argument with the suspect, who Aspinall only identified as a male resident of the home, prior to the shooting.

Aspinall said the argument escalated when the suspect went inside the house, grabbed a gun and started firing upon his return to the front yard.

The suspect has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.