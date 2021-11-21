Police: Man shot in foot while walking down Arch Street in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is recovering after being shot while walking down Arch Street in Providence on Saturday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of Gilmore Street, according to Commander Thomas Verdi.

Verdi said the 22-year-old victim told police he was walking down the street with a friend when a black vehicle with heavily tinted windows approached.

An unknown man walked out of the car and fired two shots, striking the victim in the foot, according to Verdi.

The victim was treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

Verdi said the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

