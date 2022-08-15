PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the face overnight in Providence.

Police responding to Whelan Road around midnight for a report of a shooting found a man with a swollen hand who told officers he believed he was grazed by a bullet. Police say they didn’t find a puncture wound.

Officers were then informed of a second victim who was shot in the face and walked to his apartment for help. He was then transported to Rhode Island Hospital, but his condition is unknown.

A witness told police she saw a person in a yellow shirt who fired shots from the staircase behind another apartment on Whelan Road. Twelve shell casings were found in the area, according to police.

Officers later located the person matching the description on Hartford Avenue and took them to the police station for questioning.

No word if any charges have been filed.