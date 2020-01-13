Live Now
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News

Police: Man shot in ankle while driving in Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot in the leg while driving in Providence Sunday night, according to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News.

The report says the man was driving down Douglas Avenue in the area of Veazie Street Elementary School when he heard a loud noise and felt a sharp pain in his left ankle.

After the man realized he’d been shot, he drove himself to Roger Williams Hospital for treatment.

The man told police he was the only person inside the car at the time. Officers later inspected the vehicle and said they found a bullet hole in the lower part of the driver’s side door.

No arrests have been made but, according to the police report, the victim plans to press charges if the person responsible is caught.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com