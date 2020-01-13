Police: Man shot in ankle while driving in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man was shot in the leg while driving in Providence Sunday night, according to the police report obtained by Eyewitness News.

The report says the man was driving down Douglas Avenue in the area of Veazie Street Elementary School when he heard a loud noise and felt a sharp pain in his left ankle.

After the man realized he’d been shot, he drove himself to Roger Williams Hospital for treatment.

The man told police he was the only person inside the car at the time. Officers later inspected the vehicle and said they found a bullet hole in the lower part of the driver’s side door.

No arrests have been made but, according to the police report, the victim plans to press charges if the person responsible is caught.