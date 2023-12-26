EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured at an East Providence playground Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Hull Street playground just after 1 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Police said the officers found a shell casing in the parking lot.

Moments later, officers in Providence found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg near the Shell gas station on Benefit Street. The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he is in currently stable condition, according to police.

Investigators believe the man was shot at the East Providence playground. It’s unclear whether anyone is in custody.

Police said there’s no threat to the public at this time.