PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Roger Williams Park early Saturday morning.

Major David Lapatin confirmed to Eyewitness News, 27-year-old Cristofer Reyes Navarro died at Rhode Island Hospital after being shot.

Officers found him around 2 a.m. near the Betsy William Cottage after receiving a call about an assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Providence Police at 401-272-3121.