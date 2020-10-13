Police: Man shatters windows, wields machete in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 33-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing several glass windows on a city office building, Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi confirmed.

Verdi said the man, Wilfred Catlin, threw what appeared to be chairs at the windows of 100 Westminster Street, which is owned by Paolino Properties and houses the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Catlin was then seen carrying around a machete in the area before police arrived, Verdi said.

Verdi said officers Tasered Catlin and took him into custody. He’s currently being evaluated at Rhode Island Hospital.