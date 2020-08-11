Police: Man found at Roger Williams Park was shot; death ruled a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The death of a man found Monday on the outskirts of Roger Williams Park has been ruled a homicide, Providence Police Major David Lapatin confirms.

On Tuesday, Lapatin said the state medical examiner confirmed the man was shot.

The victim’s name has not been released as police work to notify his family, but Lapatin said he was about 62 years old.

According to Lapatin, passersby discovered the man around noon Monday on the ground on F.C. Greene Boulevard and treated him until first responders arrived. The man later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

No weapons were found at the scene. Lapatin said it’s possible the shooting didn’t happen there and the victim was “thrown from a car.”

“Usually, when things happen at the scene, there’s clues there that show us that it did,” he explained. “We didn’t see much of that, so we’re leaning toward that he might’ve been placed there after he was injured.”

“He was right in the street. Near the curb, but right in the street, which would’ve been visible to anyone,” Lapatin added. “If something was going on there or happened there, we might’ve gotten a different report other than to just find this man on the ground.”

When asked Tuesday about recent violence, including a deadly shooting on Broad Street and a non-fatal shooting on Federal Hill, Lapatin said he thinks crime in the city is “still relatively low.”

“We have upticks like this. We get on them, we know how to deal with them, we’ve been doing it for a while, and that’s just what we’ll do,” Lapatin said. “We know where to increase manpower and where to keep our people to keep the violence down.”