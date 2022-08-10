PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested a Warwick man who was caught on camera driving through Providence with a woman stuck to the hood of his car.

Courtesy: Providence Police Department

Keith Beard has been charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury, assault and battery and driving on a suspended license, according to Maj. Henry Remolina.

Remolina said the man and woman did not know each other. Investigators believe it all started when Beard crashed into the woman’s car on Exchange Street.

The woman got out of her car and approached Beard’s vehicle after the crash. Remolina said the victim’s hand got caught on the hood of Beard’s car as he started driving away.

Video of the incident obtained by 12 News shows the woman flailing on the hood of Beard’s car as he was driving.

Remolina estimates that the woman was on top of the car for roughly 10 minutes as Beard drove onto Route 6 West and then Route 10 South before getting off at the Huntington Avenue exit.

Officers stopped Beard’s vehicle at the corner of Union Avenue and Althea Street, where the woman’s hand was freed. Remolina said she suffered minor injuries to her hand, but is otherwise OK.