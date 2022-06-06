PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man died over the weekend after he punched through a glass door and severely injured himself, according to police.

Police said Jose Correia, 52, was attempting to break into an apartment on Elmwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Sunday when he put his fist through the glass window pane on the front door.

Officers arrived to find Correia on the ground in front of the apartment bleeding profusely from a wound on his wrist, according to police. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident follows a domestic disturbance at Correia’s Sumter Street home on Saturday where police said he reportedly shoved a family member and threatened to punch her in the face while intoxicated.

Correia took off before officers responded to his residence, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest on simple assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Several hours before the attempted break-in, police said Correia returned to his home and yelled obscenities at the family member before taking off again.