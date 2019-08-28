Police: Man charged with DUI had 4 kids in his car

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Connecticut man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving under the influence with four children in his car.

Police said Lester Morgan, 59, of Norwich, Conn., was driving the wrong direction down Warren Avenue when he was pulled over.

Morgan was unable to answer basic questions asked by the officer, according to police, and showed signs of “significant impairment.”

Police also said Morgan had four children under the age of 10 in his car. After performing several sobriety tests, Morgan was arrested.

While searching Morgan’s car, officers found approximately one gram of suspected cocaine, one 15 mg OxyContin tablet, approximately five grams of marijuana and an empty bottle of whiskey.

Morgan is charged with DUI with children under 13 as a passenger, possession of cocaine, possession of OxyContin, driving in possession of controlled substances, refusal to submit a preliminary breath test, refusal to submit a chemical test and possession of marijuana.

Police said none of the children were related to Morgan, though he was a family friend driving them home following an event. The children were brought to the police station and reunited with their parents and guardians.