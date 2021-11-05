Police: Man beat girlfriend’s dog to death, discarded remains in Providence park

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Police arrested a Providence man Thursday after the remains of his girlfriend’s dog were found inside a shopping bag, according to the Providence Police Department.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said officers responded to a home on Updike Street for reports of a woman arguing loudly with her boyfriend.

When the officers arrived, Lague said the woman told them that her boyfriend, Devon Hernandez, 29, had killed her dog, Davinci.

The woman explained that Hernandez had called her while she was at work to tell her that he hit Davinci for peeing on the bed, according to Lague, and she had video evidence of her boyfriend abusing the dog.

Lague said the footage showed Hernandez picking up Davinci, throwing him to the ground and kicking him several times. In the footage, the dog can be heard yelping while attempting to hide under a table as Hernandez attacked him.

The footage also showed Hernandez carrying a lifeless Davinci wrapped in a red sweater sometime after the attack, Lague said.

Officers were able to locate the red sweater, according to Lague, along with a pink collar that belonged to Davinci.

Hernandez initially told officers he didn’t kill Davinci and that the dog ran off after he brought him outside, Lague said.

Lague said officers ultimately found Davici’s remains in a Price Rite shopping bag at a park near the intersection of Whitmarsh and Updike streets.

Hernandez was arrested and has been charged with maliciously injuring or killing an animal. Court documents reveal he was arrested in 2018 on domestic violence charges.