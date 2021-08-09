Police: Man assaulted, carjacked in South Providence

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are reaching out to the public for help as they investigate a carjacking.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was assaulted and robbed of his vehicle around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Poe and Oxford streets.

The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Police say the stolen vehicle is a black 2008 Kia with Rhode Island registration 1DJ769.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information is asked to call Providence police at (401) 272-3121.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/30/2021: Thomas McCarthy

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community