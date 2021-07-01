Police: Man assaulted, carjacked in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was carjacked in Providence Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Gallatin Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a 57-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when two masked individuals assaulted him and drove off in his car.

The assailants didn’t make it far, however. While speeding away, police said the driver hit three parked cars before crashing the stolen vehicle.

The two suspects then took off running, police said. It’s unclear if either of them have been apprehended.

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.