PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested a man in connection with a hit and run overnight.

Police say the man hit a car somewhere in the city and drove off from the scene. The car was later found in a driveway at Potters and Homestead avenues around 1:30 a.m.

The car he struck had minor damage.

The man was arrested on charges of reckless driving and eluding police. Police say he was the only person in the car at the time of the incident.

The suspect has not been identified.