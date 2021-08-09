Police: Man, 42, stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Providence Monday night.

Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi said the 42-year-old man was walking down Cranston Street around 7:30 p.m. when he was stabbed.

Verdi said he was driven by a friend to nearby Cromwell Street where he called a rescue. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation at this time and Verdi said no one has been arrested.

The stabbing marks the latest in a series of violent incidents in the capital city over the past couple of weeks. This past weekend, two men were shot and killed after a fight broke out at a Providence nightclub.

