PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a 20-year-old man was shot in Providence Monday evening, according to Providence Police Commander Thomas Verdi.

The incident occurred inside an apartment on Manton Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Verdi said the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition.

#BREAKING: Providence police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot inside an apartment on Manton Avenue. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is in critical condition. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/uSGdLlIagw — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) December 13, 2021

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.