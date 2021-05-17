Police make arrests in gun battle that wounded 9 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police plan to provide new information Monday afternoon on last week’s mass shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Multiple arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, according to Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré. The suspects have not yet been identified.

Police have scheduled a 2 p.m. briefing to give an update on the investigation.

The shooting Thursday night on Carolina Avenue, which police said may have been the largest in the city’s history, sent nine people to the hospital with injuries. They are all expected to recover.

Police believe it was a targeted incident stemming from a feud between two rival groups. They say one group pulled up in front of a house, got out of their vehicle and opened fire on people gathered on the front porch, who returned fire.

Approximately 50 to 60 shots were fired in all, police estimated.

