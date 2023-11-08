PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police were seen taking people into custody Wednesday during a large demonstration at Brown University.

Dozens of people were singing and praying outside the main administration building as a group of 20 students staged a sit-in protest inside Brown President Christina Paxson’s office.

According to a news release, the students were members of the group BrownU Jews for Ceasefire Now. Their plan was to refuse to leave until Paxson publicly commits to taking steps to divest its endowment from any companies that are profiting off the ongoing war in Israel.

“Divestment from companies profiting from ongoing violence in Gaza is a material way for Brown University to promote an immediate ceasefire and a lasting peace,” the group wrote.

Organizers told 12 News they remained in Paxson’s office until it closed at 5 p.m., then were given a half-hour extension from Brown police. It was then that Providence police arrived on campus with prisoner transport vans.

Prisoner transport vehicles on Brown campus as a group of Jewish students are refusing to leave the Presidents office calling for a ceasefire in Gaza @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/haJKagwMKs — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) November 8, 2023

Hundreds of Brown students chanting prayer in front of the Presidents office as Providence Police Cruisers and Prisoner Transport vans await from the front gate @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/3bYHgukZQv — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) November 8, 2023

First Brown University student has been placed into police custody and transport van as prayer grows louder @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/FvfmwPiBb4 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) November 8, 2023