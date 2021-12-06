Police make arrest in double-stabbing at Providence hotel

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have charged a Providence man with stabbing two people in a hotel room over the weekend.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin tells 12 News Damani Green, 35, of Providence, was arrested Monday evening.

Police believe Green is the person who stabbed two men, ages 19 and 20, inside the Graduate Hotel early Sunday morning.

The victims were stabbed following an argument at a birthday party in a room on the eighth floor, according to police.

Green has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

