Police make arrest in attempted kidnapping of Providence girl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested a man suspected of trying to abduct an 11-year-old girl Tuesday night.

Glenn Chamberland, 50, is being held at the ACI on a kidnapping charge.

Major David Lapatin said the incident took place around 7:45 p.m. on Admiral Street. According to Lapatin, the girl and her mother were in the backyard when the mother went into the house and noticed a man in the driveway, throwing something into a trash bin.

The man then walked around near the backyard several times and eventually grabbed the girl by the arm and attempted to tug her out of the yard and abduct her, Lapatin said.

The girl got loose, ran into the house and yelled for her mother, who peered outside and got a look at the man’s license plate as he drove off.

Lapatin said police tracked the license plate to a Cranston location and contacted the vehicle’s owner, who said it was in the possession of her son.

Police then got in touch with Chamberland and later took him into custody.

“Thank God this little girl fought him off and ran,” Lapatin said. “That’s basically what you have to do, all children. Anybody grabs you, you do the best you can to get away.”