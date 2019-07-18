Police make 7th arrest in connection with Federal Hill killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police investigating the June 30 murder of Stephen Cabral said they were looking to arrest eight suspects and on Thursday, officers took a seventh person into custody.

Anthony Elderkin, 28, of Johnston, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of felony assault.

Cabral, 28, of North Providence, died after he was beaten and stabbed by a large group of people in a parking lot near Club Seven in Providence’s Federal Hill neighborhood, according to city police.

Antonio Fortes, 29, was arrested Wednesday on murder and conspiracy charges. Five other suspects had already been arraigned on the same charges and ordered held without bail: Emery Janarelli Page, 25, Daniel Garcia, 29, Dayquon Stevens, 27, Jaquontee Reels, 24, and Sequoya Reels, 27.

The Spruce Street nightclub has been closed for the duration of the homicide investigation. The Providence Board of Licenses is set to rule next Wednesday on whether or not to close the business permanently.

