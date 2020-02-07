Police make 3 arrests in deadly Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a September shooting in Providence that killed one woman and wounded another, city police confirmed Friday.

Berta Pereira-Roldan, 19, of Revere, Mass., was pronounced dead at the Detroit Avenue scene after she was shot in the early-morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 30. The college student recently had a birthday and she and some friends were out celebrating when the shooting took place.

Another woman, Crystal Peloquin, 38, of North Providence, was shot several times but police at the time said her injuries were not life-threatening.

The two victims did not know each other and were not the intended targets of the shooting, according to police.

The names of the suspects and the charges they’re facing have not been released. Police say all three are due to appear in Providence District Court on Friday.

The three suspects are due to appear in Providence District Court on Friday.