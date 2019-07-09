Police make 2 more arrests in Federal Hill homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police have arrested two more people in connection with a homicide that happened outside a Federal Hill nightclub last month – bringing the total arrests to four.

Jaquontee Reels, 24, and Sequoya Reels, 27, both of Ledyard, Conn., are facing charges of murder and conspiracy in the deadly stabbing and beating of Stephen Cabral, 28.

The two men were arraigned Tuesday afternoon and ordered held without bail.

According to police, Cabral got into an argument with a group of people after he and his friends left Club Seven on Spruce Street around 2 a.m. on June 30. The verbal exchange became physical, then turned deadly.

Police said Cabral was kicked and stabbed by a group of eight people.

Two other suspects – Daniel Garcia, 29, and Dayquon Stevens, 27 – were arraigned Monday on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police are now working to track down four more suspects.

Club Seven was temporarily closed following the homicide and it’s now in jeopardy of losing its license. The city’s Board of Licenses is expected to take up the case on Wednesday.