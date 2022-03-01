PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the person they believe caused thousands of dollars in damage to the BankNewport City Center in Providence.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said the ice skating rink has been vandalized twice: once last summer and again earlier this year.

Both incidents took place in the area of the tunnel near the ice rink, Lague said. Surveillance footage shows the suspect holding two cans of spray paint.

Detectives believe the vandal caused approximately $7,000 worth of damage.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information on either incident is asked to contact Providence Police Detective Kevin Costa at (401) 243-6483.