Police looking into possible connection between 2 shootings in Providence neighborhood

Providence

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a possible connection between two shootings in Providence that occurred in the same neighborhood less than a day apart.

The first shooting occurred early Monday morning, when 21-year-old Isaias Bulus was found shot to death on Atlantic Avenue. Later that night, another man was shot near a memorial set up for Bulus.

During a virtual news conference Tuesday, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety Steven Paré said there may be a connection between the two, but the investigation is ongoing.

“[The shootings are] probably tied one to the other, but we haven’t yet, you know, completed and pulled all the evidence together to see what the motive is. But these are targeted shootings,” Paré said. “We hope to prevent it with strategies and resources that are in place, so we can get them out of that cycle of violence.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza said the city is in the process of creating a system to help prevent gun violence.

“Any time this happen it’s a concern and it’s something that we take extremely seriously,” Elorza said. “We want to create a system that allows everyone to be a part of the solution.”

Police wouldn’t speculate if this is gang related, but did say they have some leads.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community