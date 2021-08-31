Police ID suspect in Olneyville homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Providence.

Quelon Page, 31, is accused of shooting and killing Tyriek Grundy, 25, as he sat inside his parked car on Pope Street back in May.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said Page should be considered armed and dangerous.

Lague said Page is known to frequent several areas in Providence, including Bowdoin Street, Atwells Avenue, Manton Avenue and Rutherglen Avenue. He also has ties to West Warwick, Central Falls, Pawtucket and Lincoln.

Anyone who knows of Page’s whereabouts is urged to contact one of the following detectives;