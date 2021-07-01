Police looking for Providence River Bridge vandals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for several people seen on security footage vandalizing the Providence River Bridge earlier this week.

Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, said detectives are investigating two separate incident, the first of which occurred early Monday morning, where two women were seen spray painting the bridge.

Then on Tuesday morning, Lague said a group of people were seen damaging the bridge’s metal railings, some of which were broken off at the base and thrown into the river below.

Anyone who can identify any of the suspects is asked to contact Providence Police Detective Jared Sherman by calling (401) 243-6337 or emailing jsherman@providenceri.gov.